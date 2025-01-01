About this product
Triple Chocolate Chip Strainz Cartridge 1g
HellavatedCartridges
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
