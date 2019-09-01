Lifter Full Spectrum Hemp Flower
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Lifter is a highly sought-after strain of hemp flower due to its very high concentrations of CBD, which is paired with an awesome terpene profile with the essence of lemon, pine, and sweet citrus. Robust and effective, this strain is the favorite of many connoisseurs all over the world.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
