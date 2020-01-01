 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hemlock Rose
Hemlock Rose Cover Photo

Hemlock Rose

Shop @ HemlockRose.com

Bird Pipe + Pebble Ashtray by Love + Destroy
Bird Pipe + Pebble Ashtray by Love + Destroy
Duo Stash Jar + Ashtray by Awesome Fortress x Hemlock Rose
Duo Stash Jar + Ashtray by Awesome Fortress x Hemlock Rose
Wavy Days Pipe + Stand is only available in Canada at HemlockRose.com
Wavy Days Pipe + Stand is only available in Canada at HemlockRose.com
Blush + 22K Gold Rolling Tray is a Wandering Bud x Hemlock Rose exclusive
Blush + 22K Gold Rolling Tray is a Wandering Bud x Hemlock Rose exclusive
Castor's Bong + Vase = Voong
Castor's Bong + Vase = Voong

About Hemlock Rose

For an elevated lifestyle. Hemlock Rose is a contemporary Canadian brand dedicated to providing a thoughtfully curated selection of design-focused smokeware for discerning buyers. Our collection includes unique pipes, water pipes, ashtrays, rolling trays, storage jars, lighters, and candles from designers including Miwak Junior, Love + Destroy, The Pursuits of Happiness, Castor Design, Summerland, Tsubota Pearl, Boy Smells and more. Shop now @ HemlockRose.com Free shipping with orders over $150 in Canada Follow us on Instagram: @hemlockroseshop