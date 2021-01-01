Loading…
Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 15 CT CBD Capsules

Hemp Bombs 15-Count CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our CBD Capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that can positively impact your health. Mainly, these benefits come from the way CBD interacts with your body’s natural processes. Hemp Bombs sources its CBD from pure CBD Isolate, with zero THC. Then, quality control teams test our products to prepare them for the consumer.

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 15-Count Bottle (15mg of CBD per Capsule)

Organic Cannabidiol (CBD)
Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate)
Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate)

Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, GABA, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora
