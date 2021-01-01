Hemp Bombs
About this product
Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies feature 15mg of premium CBD to support an active and positive lifestyle. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to optimize your wellbeing each day, our 15-count CBD Gummies are the perfect option.
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies
Gummies Per Container: 15
Ingredients
Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD),
Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
