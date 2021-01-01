Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 15 Count CBD Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies feature 15mg of premium CBD to support an active and positive lifestyle. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to optimize your wellbeing each day, our 15-count CBD Gummies are the perfect option.

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies
Gummies Per Container: 15

Ingredients
Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD),

Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!