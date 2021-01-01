Hemp Bombs
About this product
Our original CBD Gummies are a customer favorite. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies provide a 15mg serving of CBD per gummy to optimize your well-being and encourage relaxation. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to live a balanced and positive lifestyle, CBD Gummies may be the option for you.
Product Info
• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 450mg of CBD total
• Tested by Independent Labs
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies
Gummies Per Container: 30
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD),
Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
