Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 30 CT CBD Gummies

About this product

Our original CBD Gummies are a customer favorite. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies provide a 15mg serving of CBD per gummy to optimize your well-being and encourage relaxation. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to live a balanced and positive lifestyle, CBD Gummies may be the option for you.

Product Info
• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 450mg of CBD total
• Tested by Independent Labs

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies
Gummies Per Container: 30

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD),
Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,
Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
