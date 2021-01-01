About this product

Our original CBD Gummies are a customer favorite. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies provide a 15mg serving of CBD per gummy to optimize your well-being and encourage relaxation. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to live a balanced and positive lifestyle, CBD Gummies may be the option for you.



Product Info

• 15mg of CBD per gummy

• 450mg of CBD total

• Tested by Independent Labs



Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies

Gummies Per Container: 30



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD),

Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin

Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid,

Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors