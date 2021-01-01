Hemp Bombs
About this product
Get a good night’s sleep and experience comfort with our premium CBD Sleep Gummies. Each gummy combines 15mg of premium CBD and 5mg of the sleep aid melatonin to encourage deeper sleep and morning wakefulness.
Product Info
• 15mg of CBD per gummy (450mg of CBD per bottle)
• 5mg of Melatonin per gummy
• Tested by Independent Labs
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 gummies
Gummies Per Package: 5
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Melatonin
Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
