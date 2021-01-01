Hemp Bombs
Get a good night’s sleep and experience comfort with our premium CBD Sleep Gummies. Each chewy gummy combines a concentrated 15mg of CBD with the calming properties of Melatonin to promote restful sleep and morning wakefulness.
Product Info
• 15mg of CBD per Gummy (75mg of CBD per package)
• 5mg of Melatonin per Gummy
• Tested by Independent Labs
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 gummies
Gummies Per Package: 5
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Melatonin
Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
