Hemp Bombs
About this product
Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that may positively impact your health. Taken in the morning or at night, our CBD Capsules have the potential to enhance your overall focus and may provide relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 60 Capsules
Ingredients
Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) 25mg
Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) 25mg
Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts 25mg
Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, B-phenyl-y-aminobutyric acid, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Gelatin Capsule
Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 60 Capsules
Ingredients
Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) 25mg
Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) 25mg
Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts 25mg
Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, B-phenyl-y-aminobutyric acid, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Gelatin Capsule
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!