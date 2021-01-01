About this product

Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that may positively impact your health. Taken in the morning or at night, our CBD Capsules have the potential to enhance your overall focus and may provide relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep disorders.



Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules

Servings Per Container: 60 Capsules



Ingredients

Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) 25mg

Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) 25mg

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts 25mg



Proprietary Blend

L-Theanine, B-phenyl-y-aminobutyric acid, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Gelatin Capsule