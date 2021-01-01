Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Capsules - High Potency

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that may positively impact your health. Taken in the morning or at night, our CBD Capsules have the potential to enhance your overall focus and may provide relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules
Servings Per Container: 60 Capsules

Ingredients
Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) 25mg
Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) 25mg
Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts 25mg

Proprietary Blend
L-Theanine, B-phenyl-y-aminobutyric acid, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Gelatin Capsule
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!