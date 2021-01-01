Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies

About this product

Experience a good night’s rest with our CBD Sleep Gummies. Formulated with 15mg of premium CBD and enhanced with the sleep aid melatonin, this product has the potential to promote deeper sleep and morning wakefulness.

Product Info
• 15mg of CBD per Gummy (900mg of CBD per bottle)
• 5 mg of Melatonin per Gummy
• Tested by Independent Labs

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 1-2 gummies
Gummies Per Package: 60

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Melatonin
Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora
Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
