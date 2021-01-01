About this product

Hemp Bombs 300mg CBD Oil is a product you can trust, with quality ingredients and reliable in-house manufacturing processes. Sourced from American farms and manufactured in-house, this product undergoes rigorous testing during multiple stages and is verified by accredited labs for quality assurance. This product can be added to food, beverages and recipes for its therapeutic benefits. Choose from five flavor: Peppermint, Watermelon, Unflavored, Acai and Orange Creamsicle.

Supplement Facts

Bottle Size: 30ml

Serving Size: ½ Dropper

Servings Per Container: 60



Ingredients:

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts (CBD)

MCT Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring