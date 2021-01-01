Loading…
Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs CBD Pain Rub 1oz

About this product

Hemp Bombs 1oz CBD Pain Rub is a premier topical solution designed to ease the pain, inflammation, cramps, and muscle aches. When applied to your area of discomfort, our CBD Pain Freeze can provide a cooling and soothing sensation. CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it the perfect compound to provide long-lasting relief for your muscles and joints. If you are looking for immediate relief to your pain symptoms, try Hemp Bombs CBD-enriched deep penetrating pain rub today.

Supplement Facts
1oz Container of Pain Rub (50mg of CBD per container)
Application: Topical to Pain Areas
Use: Up to Four Times a Day

Active Ingredients: Menthol USP 4%
Other Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) – 50mg
Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tea Tree Oil
