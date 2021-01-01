About this product

Hemp Bombs Complete Relaxation 100mg CBD Syrup is a well-balanced blend of CBD and six all-natural botanicals. Formulated for maximum relaxation, our delicious fruit punch flavored CBD Syrup that can be mixed with a beverage or taken on its own. Hemp Bombs’ Complete Relaxation CBD Syrup formula encourages mood enrichment and a lasting sense of relaxation. This product is perfect as a mixer, infusing a CBD blend into any drink to generate a wellspring of complete relaxation. The syrup is sourced from premium-grade, organic Industrial Hemp that is grown on environmentally friendly, non-GMO farms. Limit four servings within a 24-hour period.



Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1 oz

Servings Per Container: 4



Premium Broad Spectrum Extract (CBD) Per Serving: 25mg



Other Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Fruit Punch Flavor, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Melatonin, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Blue No. 1.