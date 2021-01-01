Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs Max Chill CBD Shot

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp Bombs Max Chill CBD Shot is a blend of pure CBD and other all-natural ingredients that may provide the ultimate relaxation. Containing 75mg of premium CBD, our multi-dose Max Chill Shot can be taken in two servings or all at once for its maximum effect. Health benefits of our Max Chill CBD Shot may include better sleep, reduced pain relief, enhanced mood, and much more.

Supplement Facts
Serving Size: 2 oz
Servings Per Container: 1

Proprietary Blend
Pure CBD, L-Theanine, White Willow Bark, N-Acetyl-5-Methoxy Tryptamine, Passiflora
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!