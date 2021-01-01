About this product

Hemp Bombs Max Chill CBD Shot is a blend of pure CBD and other all-natural ingredients that may provide the ultimate relaxation. Containing 75mg of premium CBD, our multi-dose Max Chill Shot can be taken in two servings or all at once for its maximum effect. Health benefits of our Max Chill CBD Shot may include better sleep, reduced pain relief, enhanced mood, and much more.



Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 2 oz

Servings Per Container: 1



Proprietary Blend

Pure CBD, L-Theanine, White Willow Bark, N-Acetyl-5-Methoxy Tryptamine, Passiflora