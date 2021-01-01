About this product





Our 25mg hemp-derived gummies are a great way to get your hemp each day. Made with citrus pectin these gummies are not only vegan, but tasty, and full of fiber. Our vegan gummies are great for on-the-go use or when you want a specific dose.



Hemp has many benefits and can be helpful for pain management, relaxation, stress management, anxiety and more. Hemp can be a powerful, natural supplement.



Hemp is not a psychoactive compound and can be used with minimal side effects. However, it is still important to find a dose that works for you, as it can work differently at different doses.



We will not sell hemp to anyone under 21 years of age.