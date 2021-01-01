Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp by Cam

Hemp by Cam

Hemp by Cam Delta - 8 Gummies 25mg (750mg)

Hemp-derived Delta 8 provides many benefits similar to CBD; however, it is important to note that Delta 8 is not CBD.

Unlike CBD, which is not psychoactive, Delta 8 has psychoactive and intoxicating affects. For this reason, you can not operate machinery when using Delta 8.

Delta 8 can be especially helpful for relaxation and pain management at the proper doses. It is especially important, however, to start slow with Delta 8 to avoid adverse side effects.

We recommend Delta 8 to those who are looking to experience some mild THC-like effects. Delta 8 can be a powerful tool for anxiety, relaxation, pain management, and more. We will not sell to anyone under 21 years of age, or those living in the following states:

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Colorado

• Delaware

• Idaho

• Iowa

• Mississippi

• Montana

• Rhode Island

• Utah
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!