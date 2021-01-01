About this product





Our intensive relief rub is specifically formulated to target pain and inflammation. A convenient cream with hand pump makes this the perfect relief rub for anytime. We formulated a rub that worked – then we added the hemp for that cherry on top.



Hemp has many benefits and has previously been found helpful for inflammation and pain management. Hemp is a powerful, natural supplement, but we didn’t want to rely on one thing. That’s why our relief cream was formulated to work even without it. Our rub assists in the relief of the toughest aches and discomforts and is formulated to deliver results.



Our product is packed with 1,000mg of Hemp. Hemp is not a psychoactive compound and can be used with minimal side effects. However, it is still important to find a dose that works for you, as it can work differently at different doses.



We will not sell hemp to anyone under 21 years of age.