Smell-wise, the rich lemon scent is strong at first then quickly melts away as the hemp massage oil sinks into your pours. And it does so without leaving any greasy residue, stickiness, or that unpleasant oily sensation. Yet for massages the softness and silkiness lasts for long rubs. The skin brightens, taking on a healthier more vibrant glow.

A Versatile Hemp Massage Oil for Every Household Tool Chest



Great for ultra-soothing baths, aromatherapy, eradicating stress in the afternoon, after-workout muscle rubs, massage therapy, and to treat pain.

Hemp Massage Oil Ingredients



Organic Olive Oil: a mighty hydrating agent thanks to the dense essential fatty content. Adds healing effects as well due to the tremendous amount of antioxidants that protect skin from free radicals and relieves redness and skin irritations.

Organic Hemp Seed Oil: Hosts an entire array of essential omega 3 fatty acids in an ideal ratio.

Organic Wheat Germ Oil: Due to the high content of vitamin E, the oil is outrageously healthy for skin and hair. Wheat germ oil also acts as a potent antioxidant and protects the cells from UV-light and stress. In addition, it stimulates rejuvenation of the skin and eliminates wrinkles, stretch marks, and burns.

Organic Sweet Almond Oil: Moisturizes and softens tissues through high bioavailability while helping to prevent or reduce wrinkles and stretch marks.

Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Complex: derived from the stalks of organically grown industrial hemp plants in the Czech Republic, sustainable, environmentally conscious, clean, lab tested…the works! Contains less than 0.3% THC; non-psychoactive.

Organic Lemon Citrus Oil: A super- antibacterial agent that acts as a refreshing skin tonic revitalizing and stimulating tissue.