About this product

USE CODE APRIL40 AT CHECKOUT FOR A 40% DISCOUNT during April while supplies last

A couple drops on the tongue is all it takes for a fabulous array of industrial hemp-based nutrients mixed with plant terpenes and cold-pressed/chemical-free sunflower lecithin…easing the mind, calming nerves. Enjoy!



30ml tincture bottle.

Comes with 500mg of full spectrum industrial hemp oil.

Added plant terpenes like Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, and more!

Sunflower Lecithin, cold-pressed, chemical-free, vegetarian-friendly and a great alternative to soy lecithin with a better taste and consistency.