Our bubble hash is all natural plant extract, dried and cured, then process using only high quality flower grown right here at hemp Happy Farms. These strains sativa Dash dominant genetics leave the consumer with a uplifting and motivational experience. A nice and smooth taste with a flavor of Earthly, floral sweetness, excellent choice of concentrate to Supply unrivalled Access to more potent CBD. You can use it at full strength or just sprinkle some on top of your favorite bud.