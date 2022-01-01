About this product
These tubes contain a 1 gram blend of our organically grown CBG and CBD hemp flower with Delta 8 THC oil sprayed on. 48 hours after the Delta 8 has saturated the flower we add in strain-specific terpenes to enhance the flavor profile and efficacy. With over 128mg of Delta 8 THC and 19% total cannabinoids, these hand-rolled beauties pack quite a punch and are 100% federally legal.
Runtz is a rare, evenly balanced, hybrid strain known to produce euphoric and uplifting effects. It’s been described as having an intense fruity flavor profile that smells just like the candy it's named after.
Hemp Hill Farms
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.