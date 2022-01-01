These tubes contain a 1 gram blend of our organically grown CBG and CBD hemp flower with Delta 8 THC oil sprayed on. 48 hours after the Delta 8 has saturated the flower we add in strain-specific terpenes to enhance the flavor profile and efficacy. With over 128mg of Delta 8 THC and 19% total cannabinoids, these hand-rolled beauties pack quite a punch and are 100% federally legal.



Runtz is a rare, evenly balanced, hybrid strain known to produce euphoric and uplifting effects. It’s been described as having an intense fruity flavor profile that smells just like the candy it's named after.