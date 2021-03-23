About this product
Our Delta 8 vape carts induce a clear uplifting feeling with a relaxed creative focus. Blueberry Afgoo is a Indica dominant hybrid that tastes like a cross of blueberry and citrus. It has a calming effect making it easy to relax and unwind at the end of the day. It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and gold mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste
About this strain
Blueberry Afgoo effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hemp Hill Farms
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.