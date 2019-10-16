About this product
Our Delta 8 vape carts induce a clear uplifting feeling with a relaxed, creative focus. Strawberry Cough is a Sativa strain with a noticeable berry flavor finish. It is often consumed during the day because it rarely makes users feel tired. It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and gold mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
1,952 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hemp Hill Farms
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.