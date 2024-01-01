Ginger Peach

by Parton's Naturals
About this product

This 100% THC Free tincture is a mix of 500mg of full spectrum CBD and 500mg CBG. It tastes peachy with a hint of ginger. This tincture is relaxing and calming. Uses are for someone experiencing anxiety or stress or just needing to relax and chill. Day or night time uses.

About this brand

Parton's Naturals
Parton's Naturals (formerly known as Hemp Hill) is a collaboration of parents, normal everyday families and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.

License(s)

  • CA, US: 242265664-00001
