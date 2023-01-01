Our new Healing Balm is loaded with 750mg of CBD to help sooth your stiff aching muscles. Apply a generous lather over your skin and let it soak in to feel the relief. It is hydrating and calming for hours of relief. When used before sleep wake with less muscle tension.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.