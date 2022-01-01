About this product
Our gummies are VEGAN and made with organicaly sourced natural flavors and colors. Crafted in our state-of-the-art gummy kitchen, each Kiwi flavored gummy candy is infused with 25mg of Delta-8-THC.
Gummies take 30-60 minutes to activate. Recomended dosage: start with 1/2 of gummy. Each pack comes with 8 pieces for a total of 200mg of Delta-8 THC
Gummies take 30-60 minutes to activate. Recomended dosage: start with 1/2 of gummy. Each pack comes with 8 pieces for a total of 200mg of Delta-8 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hill Farms
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.