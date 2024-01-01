Midnight Berry

by Parton's Naturals
THC —CBD —
About this product

This 100% THC tincture is a plant based non addictive sleep aid. It contains 750mg full spectrum CBD and 750mg CBN USA grown and manufactured. The taste is of a mixed berry flavors. This tincture is intended to relax you and melt you into a refreshing night's sleep with a a morning haze.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Parton's Naturals
Parton's Naturals
Parton's Naturals (formerly known as Hemp Hill) is a collaboration of parents, normal everyday families and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.

License(s)

  • CA, US: 242265664-00001
