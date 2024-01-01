Our 1000mg tincture is 100% THC free full spectrum CBD with a fresh mint taste. This tincture will help with daily stress, anxiety and internal inflammation. This tincture is for day or night use. There is no psychoactive effect from this tincture. Common uses are for muscle or joint pain or stress situations.
Parton's Naturals (formerly known as Hemp Hill) is a collaboration of parents, normal everyday families and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.