These delicious pink lemonade gummies are like a glass of lemonade on a hot summer day. With just the perfect amount of sweetness and CBD, they will refresh your body and mind. Our gummies are vegan and made with organically sourced natural flavors and colors. Gummies take 30-60 minutes to activate. Available in an 8-count package.
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.