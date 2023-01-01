Our Delta 8 vape carts induce a clear uplifting feeling with a relaxed, creative focus. A popular sativa strain, Sour Diesel effects are cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel.
It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and gold mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.
90% Delta 8 - 1 ml cartridge
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.