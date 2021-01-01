About this product

Convenient and easy, the Hemp Hookahzz CBD Oil Rechargeable Vape Kit is the perfect way to enjoy your CBD every day. Choose from our variety of flavors and colors to match your personal style!

- Pure Gold

- Fresh Mintzz



The atomizer in this kit may be refilled with any flavor of Hemp Hookahzz CBD E-Liquid or you may toss the CBD cartridge and replace with any of our Hemp Hookahzz CBD cartridges.



Our CBD oil is derived from Non-GMO cannabis where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers are ever used. No propylene glycol is added; our CBD E-Liquids are vegetable glycerin based. Our oil is safe enough to eat! We manufacture in the USA and lab test to ensure the highest purity of our product.



E-Liquid Ingredients: CBD Gold Hemp Oil, VG, Natural & Artificial Flavoring.

Always non-GMO and gluten free!



To charge the vape pen, twist the vape pen into the provided USB charger and plug the USB in. The USB charger will function in any powered USB port. As the vape pen runs low on power during use, the light on the tip will start to blink.



To use, simply attach the atomizer to the vape pen battery. Then inhale and enjoy!



Once the cartridge has been completely used, it may be replaced with any flavor of Hemp Hookahzz cartridge, or you may refill it with any Hemp Hookahzz E-Liquid. To refill, pull off the mouthpiece and take out the small rubber plug to open the cartridge. Put the tip of your E-Liquid bottle of choice directly into the cartridge and invert the bottle until the cartridge has fully refilled. Replace the rubber plug to seal the cartridge. Push the mouthpiece back on until it clicks. The cartridge is ready to use again!