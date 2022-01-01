Fresh harvest



Abacus Diesel is a cross between Abacus™ x Abacus 2.0™. This super gassy strain has an astonishing high percentage of terpenes - 7.75%. Farnesene tests at 2.84%, Myrcene at 1.08%, & Limonene at 0.57%.



Grown in living soil (Read more about living soil below!)



Living soil is an organic farming practice developed that utilizes a community of organisms working together to break down organic matter in soil which, in turn, provides valuable nutrition to plants and other surrounding organisms. This no-till soil functions as its own ecosystem, feeding itself and the plants that grow from it through a soil "food web" of bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, earthworms and anthropoids.



Soil that doesn’t contain beneficial organisms is not living (and arguably just dirt) and requires nutritional supplementation via fertilizers and compost teas. Though many organic fertilizers provide the nutrients plants need to thrive, the natural process of living soil is both safer (no worries about plants burning from overexposure to fertilizers) and more efficient.



CBD: 16.98%



Total Cannabinoids: 20.54%



Terpenes: 7.75%



CBG: 0.38%



Sativa



Feel: Soothing, Calm, Uplifting



Average bud size: Smaller buds, tightly trimmed



Genotype: Abacus™ x Abacus 2.0™ (OG x Purple Urkle Crossed with Landrace Hemp Strain)



Phenotype: Abacus Diesel



Geneticist: Colorado CBD Seed



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only