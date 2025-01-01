What is Alien Grapes THCa Flower Strain?

Alien Grapes THCa Flower Strain, a mesmerizing indica-dominant hybrid THCa Flower known for its visually captivating appearance. This strain flaunts thick, dense buds with a striking palette of green and deep purple flowers, adorned with dark purple leaves that shimmer under a blanket of trichomes.



The aroma is a complex tapestry, weaving together the sweet, distinct tones of grapes with earthy and kush undertones, resulting in a pungent flavor profile. Alien Grapes delivers a powerful, relaxing effect, making it a favorite for those seeking a deep, tranquil experience.



Alien Grapes Terpenes

The terpene profile of Alien Grapes enhances its sensory appeal:



Limonene: Adds a touch of citrusy freshness, uplifting the mood and complementing the sweet, fruity notes with its stress-relieving properties.



Caryophyllene: Dominates with a spicy, peppery note, enriching the grape and kush flavors while potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.



Linalool: Infuses a floral, lavender-like scent, contributing significantly to the strain's calming and relaxing effects.



This combination of terpenes crafts Alien Grapes' unique, memorable aroma and plays a crucial role in its potent, soothing effects.



Alien Grapes Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 30.79%

Total Cannabinoids: 32.44%

D9-THC: 0.19%

Alien Grapes THCA Strain Effects

Alien Grapes delivers profound relaxation with its indica-dominant nature, offering a heavy, calming body high. It uplifts the mood with its sweet, grape-like scent, fostering a sense of peace and contentment. Each hit provides a flavorful journey through a rich blend of grape, earth, and kush notes, enhancing the overall experience. Its powerful, relaxing effects make Alien Grapes an excellent choice for evening or nighttime use, aiding in winding down and achieving a restful state.



Genotype: Alien Grapes (Purple Punch x Alien Technology)



Phenotype: Alien Grapes

