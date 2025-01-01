Amnesia Haze High THCA Live Resin

Amnesia Haze Live Resin is a premium concentrate crafted to preserve the dynamic flavors and potent effects of the original Amnesia Haze strain. Known for its high THCA content, this live resin offers a zesty and exhilarating experience that is both aromatic and impactful.



Amnesia Haze High THCA Live Resin exemplifies the best in extraction quality, capturing the essence of Amnesia Haze with its dominant flavor of sweet lemony citrus and a spicy pepper finish. The taste is an invigorating blend that ends on an earthy note, making every dab a uniquely satisfying experience.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



For those seeking a robust and creative high, Amnesia Haze is the perfect choice. It stimulates the mind while providing an aromatic feast, ideal for enhancing creativity and focus in any session.



Amnesia Haze Live Resin Cannabinoids

Total CBD: 16.50%

THCA: 70.08%

Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%



