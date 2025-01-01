Banana Kush High THCA Live Resin
Banana Kush THCa Live Resin is a masterful extract derived from the beloved Banana Kush strain—a flavorful hybrid born from the fusion of Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. This high THCA concentrate delivers the signature mellow euphoria and gentle body buzz Banana Kush is known for, making it a go-to for easing stress and boosting creative energy.
Banana Kush High THCA Live Resin bursts with the sweet aroma of ripe bananas, underscored by soft hints of tropical fruit and earthiness. The flavor mirrors the scent—smooth, fruity, and rich—offering a laid-back, blissful experience ideal for creative focus or relaxed social vibes.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Banana Kush Live Resin Cannabinoids
THCA: 85.62%
Total Cannabinoids: 85.82%
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.