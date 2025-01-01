What is Bermuda Triangle THCa Flower Strain?

Bermuda Triangle THCa Flower Strain is an impressive triploid cannabis variety, known for its robust production of terpenes and visually striking, resinous flowers. This strain captivates with its potent aroma profile that combines classic kush notes of dank earth and fuel, enhanced by a zesty lime twist. Its physical attributes, including large, dominant colas and stout stalks, make Bermuda Triangle not only a treat for the senses but also a standout in terms of cultivation.



Bermuda Triangle Terpenes

The terpene profile of Bermuda Triangle features:



Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, peppery note, potentially contributing to its stress-relieving properties.

Myrcene: Brings an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, which might enhance the strain's relaxing qualities.

Limonene: Provides a citrusy, lime-like aroma, uplifting the mood and possibly aiding in stress reduction.

Bermuda Triangle Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 17.20%

Total Cannabinoids: 20.39%

D9-THC: 0.27%

Bermuda Triangle THCA Strain Effects

Bermuda Triangle delivers a robust experience, starting with a cerebral lift that can spark creativity and focus. As the high deepens, it transitions into a profound body relaxation, ideal for unwinding after a long day. Its balanced effects make it suitable for both daytime use, when seeking mental clarity, and evening relaxation, when looking to soothe the body.



Genotype: Bermuda Triangle (Triangle Kush S1 4X x AVL)



Phenotype: Bermuda Triangle

