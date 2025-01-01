About this product
Black Maple THCA Live Rosin
Black Maple THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from the unique hybrid strain—Black Maple, a bold cross of Dulce de Uva and Sherbanger.
This hybrid delivers a luxurious burst of berry sweetness layered with earthy spice and gas. With a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects, Black Maple Rosin is a must-try for connoisseurs craving complexity and depth in every dab.
Black Maple Cannabinoids:
THCa: 81.85%
Why Choose Our Black Maple Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Pressed using only heat and pressure, our rosin captures the purest essence of the plant—no solvents, no shortcuts.
High THCA Potency:
Expect THCA levels above 81%, delivering powerful, full-spectrum effects perfect for seasoned consumers.
Sweet Terpene Profile:
Savor rich layers of ripe berries, maple sweetness, creamy spice, and bold gas. A flavor-packed dab that evolves with every hit.
Cold-Cure Perfection:
Our cold-cure method preserves fragile terpenes, ensuring a smooth and deeply flavorful experience every time.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to deliver a perfectly balanced high—elevating your mind while relaxing your body.
Ideal For:
Cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate bold, berry-forward flavors and a balanced, immersive hybrid experience.
Black Maple THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from the unique hybrid strain—Black Maple, a bold cross of Dulce de Uva and Sherbanger.
This hybrid delivers a luxurious burst of berry sweetness layered with earthy spice and gas. With a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects, Black Maple Rosin is a must-try for connoisseurs craving complexity and depth in every dab.
Black Maple Cannabinoids:
THCa: 81.85%
Why Choose Our Black Maple Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Pressed using only heat and pressure, our rosin captures the purest essence of the plant—no solvents, no shortcuts.
High THCA Potency:
Expect THCA levels above 81%, delivering powerful, full-spectrum effects perfect for seasoned consumers.
Sweet Terpene Profile:
Savor rich layers of ripe berries, maple sweetness, creamy spice, and bold gas. A flavor-packed dab that evolves with every hit.
Cold-Cure Perfection:
Our cold-cure method preserves fragile terpenes, ensuring a smooth and deeply flavorful experience every time.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to deliver a perfectly balanced high—elevating your mind while relaxing your body.
Ideal For:
Cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate bold, berry-forward flavors and a balanced, immersive hybrid experience.
Fulfillment
About this product
Black Maple THCA Live Rosin
Black Maple THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from the unique hybrid strain—Black Maple, a bold cross of Dulce de Uva and Sherbanger.
This hybrid delivers a luxurious burst of berry sweetness layered with earthy spice and gas. With a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects, Black Maple Rosin is a must-try for connoisseurs craving complexity and depth in every dab.
Black Maple Cannabinoids:
THCa: 81.85%
Why Choose Our Black Maple Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Pressed using only heat and pressure, our rosin captures the purest essence of the plant—no solvents, no shortcuts.
High THCA Potency:
Expect THCA levels above 81%, delivering powerful, full-spectrum effects perfect for seasoned consumers.
Sweet Terpene Profile:
Savor rich layers of ripe berries, maple sweetness, creamy spice, and bold gas. A flavor-packed dab that evolves with every hit.
Cold-Cure Perfection:
Our cold-cure method preserves fragile terpenes, ensuring a smooth and deeply flavorful experience every time.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to deliver a perfectly balanced high—elevating your mind while relaxing your body.
Ideal For:
Cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate bold, berry-forward flavors and a balanced, immersive hybrid experience.
Black Maple THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from the unique hybrid strain—Black Maple, a bold cross of Dulce de Uva and Sherbanger.
This hybrid delivers a luxurious burst of berry sweetness layered with earthy spice and gas. With a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects, Black Maple Rosin is a must-try for connoisseurs craving complexity and depth in every dab.
Black Maple Cannabinoids:
THCa: 81.85%
Why Choose Our Black Maple Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Pressed using only heat and pressure, our rosin captures the purest essence of the plant—no solvents, no shortcuts.
High THCA Potency:
Expect THCA levels above 81%, delivering powerful, full-spectrum effects perfect for seasoned consumers.
Sweet Terpene Profile:
Savor rich layers of ripe berries, maple sweetness, creamy spice, and bold gas. A flavor-packed dab that evolves with every hit.
Cold-Cure Perfection:
Our cold-cure method preserves fragile terpenes, ensuring a smooth and deeply flavorful experience every time.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to deliver a perfectly balanced high—elevating your mind while relaxing your body.
Ideal For:
Cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate bold, berry-forward flavors and a balanced, immersive hybrid experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item