What is Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain?

Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain is a beloved sativa-dominant hybrid, resulting from the cross of Blueberry and Haze, often credited to the legendary breeder DJ Short from Santa Cruz. This strain has become a staple in the cannabis world, cherished for its balanced cerebral buzz and full-body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users.



Blue Dream Terpenes

Blue Dream's terpene profile is a blend of:



Pinene: Contributes a fresh, pine-like aroma, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.

Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.

Caryophyllene: Brings a spicy, peppery note, which might offer anti-inflammatory benefits, complementing the strain's therapeutic profile.



These terpenes not only shape Blue Dream's distinctive aroma but also enhance its overall effects.

Blue Dream Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.51%

Total Cannabinoids: 25.44%

Total Terpenes: 1.36%

D9-THC: 0.24%

Blue Dream THCA Strain Effects

Blue Dream delivers a well-balanced high, starting with a clear-headed euphoria that sparks creativity and focus, making it excellent for daytime activities. As the experience evolves, it transitions into a gentle, soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without overwhelming drowsiness. This makes Blue Dream a versatile choice for users looking to maintain productivity while enjoying a sense of calm and well-being.



Genotype: Blueberry x Haze (Bred by DJ Short)



Phenotype: Blue Dream

