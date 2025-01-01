Blueberry Muffin High THCA Live Resin

Blueberry Muffin Live Resin is meticulously crafted to capture the essence and full spectrum of flavors from the beloved Blueberry Muffin strain. Known for its high THCA content, this live resin offers a deeply satisfying experience that highlights the distinctive taste and aroma of freshly baked blueberry muffins.



Blueberry Muffin High THCA Live Resin is a testament to the art of extraction, preserving the delightful aroma of blueberries mixed with hints of vanilla and warm dough. The flavor is rich and comforting, perfectly mirroring the homely essence of its namesake dessert, with every dab providing a burst of sweet, fruity flavors complemented by a creamy finish.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Ideal for those seeking a delicious and potent experience, Blueberry Muffin Live Resin not only delights the senses but also offers a relaxing and joyful high. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day or as a sweet treat to enhance your leisure moments.



Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Cannabinoids

Total CBD: 16.50%

THCA: 70.08%

Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%

