Breathstar Strain Highlights

Cross: Peanut Butter Breath × Star Kush



Type: Hybrid



Flavor: Nutty, Funky, Diesel



Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Heavy



Appearance: Dense buds with deep hues and frosty trichomes



Breathstar Strain Cannabinoids

THCa: 23.24%

Delta 9 THC - 0.12%

Total Cannabinoids: 24.87%



Breathstar Strain Terpenes

While full terpene tests are pending, Breathstar is expected to carry dominant notes of:



Caryophyllene



Pinene



Myrcene



Breahstar Strain Effects

Breathstar brings a heavy-hitting high that combines mental euphoria with full-body relaxation. Expect a wave of calming energy that starts behind the eyes, slowly sinking into your body like a warm blanket.



Perfect for cozy evenings, easing stress, sparking creativity, or simply catching up on much-needed rest.



Commonly reported effects:



Relaxation



Euphoric uplift



Physical calm



Increased appetite



Breathstar Genotype

Peanut Butter Breath × Star Kush



A true powerhouse cross, bringing out the best nutty funk and diesel depth from both parent strains.



Breathstar Phenotype

Breathstar buds are curvy, colorful, and dense. Expect shades of deep green and purple throughout the flower, highlighted by bright orange pistils and a heavy coating of frosty trichomes. The structure is tight yet vibrant, showcasing the beauty inherited from its Peanut Butter Breath lineage.

