What is Bremix THCa Flower Strain?

Dive into the unique world of Bremix THCa Flower, a strain that's as potent as it is aromatic. This powerhouse cannabis variety hits you with an initial sharp pungent aroma, quickly followed by a soothing citrus note, creating a sensory experience like no other. Its flavor profile is equally intense, reminiscent of a collision between a basket of lemons and a diesel truck. Visually, Bremix has dense trichome coverage, making it one of the most potent strains available.



Bremix Terpenes

The terpene profile of Bremix contributes to its distinctive character:



Limonene: Brings the citrusy, uplifting scent that calms the initial sharp aroma, known for mood enhancement.



Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, peppery note, potentially aiding in stress relief and offering anti-inflammatory benefits.



Pinene: Infuses a fresh pine scent, known to promote alertness and memory enhancement, balancing out the strain's complex aroma.



These terpenes not only define the strain's scent but also amplify its effects, making bremix a memorable experience.



Bremix Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 25.04%

Total Cannabinoids: 27.35%

D9-THC: 0.29%

Bremix THCA Strain Effects

Bremix delivers an intense cerebral high that can spark creativity or deep thought. It uplifts the mood, providing a sense of euphoria through the combination of limonene and caryophyllene. Despite its potency, the strain can help maintain focus, thanks to pinene's alertness-promoting properties. Additionally, the unique aroma and flavor of Bremix can heighten sensory perception, making it a sensory delight.



Genotype: Sour Bremix (Sour Punch x Bremix)



Phenotype: Bremix

read more