*Limited release*
Cannatonic is a high THCa variety grown indoors, with an incredible smell! Extremely potent, it rivals closely with the Banana MAC. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are pungent, frosty and dense with lighter green hues. The terpene profile is sweet of tangerines with flavor incredibly smooth throughout.
CBD: 7.11%
THCA: 5.35%
Total Cannabinoids: 14.64%
Terpenes: 3.7%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, Focus
Genotype: Cannatonic
Phenotype: Cannatonic
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
