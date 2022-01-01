*Limited release*



Cannatonic is a high THCa variety grown indoors, with an incredible smell! Extremely potent, it rivals closely with the Banana MAC. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are pungent, frosty and dense with lighter green hues. The terpene profile is sweet of tangerines with flavor incredibly smooth throughout.



CBD: 7.11%



THCA: 5.35%



Total Cannabinoids: 14.64%



Terpenes: 3.7%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Relief, Focus



Genotype: Cannatonic



Phenotype: Cannatonic



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only



*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*