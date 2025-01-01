What is Cereal Milk THCa Flower Strain?

Cereal Milk THCa Flower Strain, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa), is born from the exceptional crossing of Snowman and Y-Life strains, offering cannabis enthusiasts a rare and exquisite experience. Its standout feature is a unique flavor profile that mimics the sweet, creamy essence of a leftover bowl of cereal milk, infused with hints of fruits and berries, creating a taste sensation that's both comforting and invigorating.



Cereal Milk Terpenes

At the core of Cereal Milk's delightful flavor and aromatic profile is its rich terpene composition, which orchestrates a symphony of sweet, creamy, and fruity notes reminiscent of a nostalgic bowl of cereal milk.



The dominant terpenes in this unique strain include limonene, which infuses each puff with a citrusy brightness, enhancing the strain's uplifting and euphoric effects. Myrcene contributes to the creamy, berry undertones, promoting relaxation and a soothing calm, while caryophyllene adds a subtle spicy hint, known for its pain-relieving properties. This combination of terpenes not only defines Cereal Milk's irresistible flavor but also contributes to its well-rounded effects, offering a perfect blend of mental clarity, creativity, and physical ease.



Cereal Milk Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 19.37%

Total Cannabinoids: 20.00%

D9-THC: 0.21%

Cereal Milk THCA Strain Effects

Cereal Milk, celebrated for its balanced hybrid composition and notable THCA content, offers a multifaceted experience that captivates and soothes. Users stepping into the world of Cereal Milk are greeted with an onset of euphoria that elevates the mind to a state of blissful happiness. This uplifting effect clears the way for a surge of creative energy and sociability, making it an ideal companion for both artistic endeavors and engaging social interactions. As mental clarity and focus are enhanced, Cereal Milk maintains a sense of calm, providing a serene backdrop to its stimulating effects. This harmonious balance makes Cereal Milk a versatile strain, perfect for those seeking to enhance their day with vibrancy and creativity while enjoying a relaxed physical state.



Genotype: Cereal Milk (Snowman x Y-Life)



Phenotype: Cereal Milk

