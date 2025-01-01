About this product
Chocolate Diesel High THCA Live Resin
Chocolate Diesel Live Resin is expertly extracted to harness the potent essence and unique flavor profile of the original Chocolate Diesel strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid combines the best characteristics of Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai, providing a high-flying, energetic experience perfect for live resin enthusiasts.
Chocolate Diesel High THCA Live Resin captures the distinct aroma and taste of its lineage — a bold mix of pungent diesel with subtle chocolate undertones that delight the senses. The flavor is intensely aromatic, with each dab releasing a satisfying burst of diesel followed by a smooth, chocolatey finish that lingers pleasantly.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
For those who appreciate a vibrant and invigorating sativa experience, Chocolate Diesel is an ideal choice. It offers an energetic and uplifting high that stimulates creativity and fuels long-lasting enthusiasm, perfect for tackling creative projects or powering through an active day.
Chocolate Diesel Live Resin Cannabinoids
Total CBD: 16.50%
THCA: 70.08%
Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%
About this brand
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
