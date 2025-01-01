What is Citrus Slurp THCa Flower Strain?

Citrus Slurp THCa Flower Strain is a highly resinous, citrus-forward cannabis strain, celebrated for its potent aroma and prolific flower production. This strain stands out not only for its vibrant citrus scent but also for its compact growth, making it ideal for indoor cultivation or space-limited environments.



As a triploid variety, Citrus Slurp boasts an impressive trichome coverage, reducing the likelihood of seed production and enhancing its visual and aromatic appeal.



Citrus Slurp Terpenes

The terpene profile of Citrus Slurp includes:



Myrcene: Known for its musky, earthy aroma, myrcene might contribute to the strain's relaxing effects.

Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, peppery note, potentially aiding in stress relief and offering anti-inflammatory benefits.

Limonene: Provides the dominant citrusy zing, uplifting the mood and possibly enhancing the strain's energizing properties.



These terpenes combine to give Citrus Slurp its distinctive citrus aroma and flavor, enhancing both its sensory experience and therapeutic potential.

Citrus Slurp Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 15.85%

Total Cannabinoids: 16.72%

D9-THC: 0.22%

Citrus Slurp THCA Strain Effects

Citrus Slurp is expected to offer a balanced high, starting with an uplifting, energizing cerebral effect, thanks to its limonene content. This initial burst of energy might transition into a more relaxed state, thanks to myrcene, making it suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation without overwhelming sedation.



Genotype: Citrus Slurp (Cali Orange S1 4x x AVL)



Phenotype: Citrus Slurp

