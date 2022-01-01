Fresh Harvest



Diesel Fruit is a first run exclusive genetic, initially bred for phenotype hunting and selection. Diesel Fruit has multiple phenotype expressions, with hints of purple hues throughout the buds. Buds are denser with amber pistils, with scents of gassy earth with a berry undertone. The terpene profile is particularly high in Pinene (0.38%), making this a great uplifting sativa option.



CBD: 14.33%



Total Cannabinoids: 19.09%



Terpenes: 1.96%



CBL: 0.71%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Focus, Comfort



Genotype: (Cherry Abacus x Abacus Diesel)



Phenotype: Diesel Fruit (Multiple Phenotypes expressed)



Geneticist: Colorado CBD Seed



*Buds are smaller, dense, tightly trimmed.



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only