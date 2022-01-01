About this product
Fresh Harvest
Diesel Fruit is a first run exclusive genetic, initially bred for phenotype hunting and selection. Diesel Fruit has multiple phenotype expressions, with hints of purple hues throughout the buds. Buds are denser with amber pistils, with scents of gassy earth with a berry undertone. The terpene profile is particularly high in Pinene (0.38%), making this a great uplifting sativa option.
CBD: 14.33%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.09%
Terpenes: 1.96%
CBL: 0.71%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Focus, Comfort
Genotype: (Cherry Abacus x Abacus Diesel)
Phenotype: Diesel Fruit (Multiple Phenotypes expressed)
Geneticist: Colorado CBD Seed
*Buds are smaller, dense, tightly trimmed.
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
