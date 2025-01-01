What is Don Limon THCa Flower Strain?

Don Limon THCa Flower is a standout Type II hybrid, prized for its balanced cannabinoid profile and exceptional flavor. A product of two undisclosed elite strains, this bud features trichome-rich nugs with vibrant green tones and subtle orange highlights. Don Limon captivates with a bold aroma that fuses gassy undertones with a zesty lemon twist, offering a smooth, flavorful experience.



As a Type II strain, it delivers a harmonious blend of THCa and CBD, resulting in a potent yet mellow high that soothes the body while maintaining mental clarity—perfect for relaxation without overwhelming sedation.



Don Limon Terpenes

The terpene profile of Don Limon is robust and distinct, enhancing its appeal:



Myrcene: Provides a musky, earthy base with gassy hints, promoting relaxation and a grounded effect.



Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, peppery edge, enriching the gas-like aroma while potentially offering anti-inflammatory properties.



Limonene: Infuses a bright, lemony zest, uplifting the mood and balancing the strain with its refreshing, stress-relieving qualities.



These terpenes create a dynamic aroma and flavor, complementing Don Limon’s well-rounded effects.



Don Limon Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 11.86%

CBDA: 7.65%

Total Cannabinoids: 17.67%

D9-THC: 0.25%



Don Limon THCA Strain Effects

As a Type II strain, Don Limon offers a balanced experience, starting with a gentle cerebral lift that fosters clarity and a subtle euphoria, courtesy of its limonene-driven citrus notes.



This transitions into a soothing body high, easing tension and discomfort without plunging into deep sedation. Its combination of THCA and CBDa makes it an excellent choice for those seeking therapeutic relief from stress, mild pain, or inflammation, while still enjoying a functional, calming high. Ideal for evening relaxation or a mellow daytime unwind.



Genotype: Don Limon (FLOW x Lemon Kush)



Phenotype: Don Limon

