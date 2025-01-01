Durban Poison Strain Highlights

Type: Pure Sativa (100% Sativa)

Origin: South African landrace strain brought to the U.S. by Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s

Appearance: Round, chunky buds dense with frosty trichomes

Flavors: Sweet citrus, herbal pine

Aroma: Earthy, pine, spicy, slightly pungent sweetness

THCa Levels: 22.31%

Effects: Creative, focused, euphoric, happy



What is Durban Poison Strain?

Durban Poison THCa Flower is a rare find — a true pure sativa that delivers a clear, lively head high. It was first discovered in Durban, South Africa, and brought back to the U.S. by cannabis pioneer Ed Rosenthal.



Decades later, it’s still famous for sparking creativity, sharpening focus, and lifting moods without dragging down your energy. From artists to busy professionals, Durban Poison remains a trusted pick for staying productive and upbeat.



Durban Poison Strain Cannabinoids

THCa - 22.31%

THCv - 0.77%

Total Cannabinoids - 24.32%



Durban Poison Strain Terpenes

Terpinolene



Myrcene



Ocimene



Durban Poison THCa Effects

Expect a quick-hitting head rush that lights up your mind:



Boosts creativity and mental clarity



Promotes euphoria without couch-lock



Keeps you focused and happy



Great for social events, outdoor activities, or knocking out chores



Perfect for those who want energy and positivity to carry them through daylight hours.



Phenotype

Durban Poison buds are chunky and round, showing off dense clusters packed with milky trichomes. The bright green flowers come alive with sweet, earthy, and piney notes that tease what’s inside.



Why Choose Hemp Hop for Durban Poison Strain?

Hemp Hop works directly with cultivators who honor the heritage of classic strains like Durban Poison. This means you get:



Hand-trimmed buds with peak flavor and aroma



Small-batch, terpene-rich flower



Fully lab-tested for potency and purity



Each flower is chosen to bring out the best of this legendary sativa — energizing, clear-headed, and always premium.

