Durban Poison Strain Highlights
Type: Pure Sativa (100% Sativa)
Origin: South African landrace strain brought to the U.S. by Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s
Appearance: Round, chunky buds dense with frosty trichomes
Flavors: Sweet citrus, herbal pine
Aroma: Earthy, pine, spicy, slightly pungent sweetness
THCa Levels: 22.31%
Effects: Creative, focused, euphoric, happy
What is Durban Poison Strain?
Durban Poison THCa Flower is a rare find — a true pure sativa that delivers a clear, lively head high. It was first discovered in Durban, South Africa, and brought back to the U.S. by cannabis pioneer Ed Rosenthal.
Decades later, it’s still famous for sparking creativity, sharpening focus, and lifting moods without dragging down your energy. From artists to busy professionals, Durban Poison remains a trusted pick for staying productive and upbeat.
Durban Poison Strain Cannabinoids
THCa - 22.31%
THCv - 0.77%
Total Cannabinoids - 24.32%
Durban Poison Strain Terpenes
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Ocimene
Durban Poison THCa Effects
Expect a quick-hitting head rush that lights up your mind:
Boosts creativity and mental clarity
Promotes euphoria without couch-lock
Keeps you focused and happy
Great for social events, outdoor activities, or knocking out chores
Perfect for those who want energy and positivity to carry them through daylight hours.
Phenotype
Durban Poison buds are chunky and round, showing off dense clusters packed with milky trichomes. The bright green flowers come alive with sweet, earthy, and piney notes that tease what’s inside.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Durban Poison Strain?
Hemp Hop works directly with cultivators who honor the heritage of classic strains like Durban Poison. This means you get:
Hand-trimmed buds with peak flavor and aroma
Small-batch, terpene-rich flower
Fully lab-tested for potency and purity
Each flower is chosen to bring out the best of this legendary sativa — energizing, clear-headed, and always premium.
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
