The terpenes are vacuum extracted without a solvent then processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC. Delta-8 is homogenized with the live resin, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure forming "rocks" creating a consistency known as Sauce. "Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma.



- 1 gram of Delta-8 Sauce.

- Terpene profile: Fruity OG

- Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Delta-8: 15.97%

Delta-10: 1.41%

Exo(Delta-11): 1.66%

CBD: 55.22%

Total Cannabinoids: 75.23%

Total Terpenes: 1.96%

