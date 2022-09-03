The terpenes are vacuum extracted without a solvent then processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC. Delta-8 is homogenized with the live resin, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure forming "rocks" creating a consistency known as Sauce. "Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma.
- 1 gram of Delta-8 Sauce. - Terpene profile: Fruity OG - Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Delta-8: 15.97% Delta-10: 1.41% Exo(Delta-11): 1.66% CBD: 55.22% Total Cannabinoids: 75.23% Total Terpenes: 1.96%
