Introducing our Fruity OG Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin, and extracted from fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract, This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, and Terpenes. The terpene profile consists of a variety of sweet flavors with an earthy undertone, similar to fresh picked mixed berries.
1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.
Contains purely Live Resin extract. No additives.
Highly recommended to be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro for guaranteed compatibility. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function properly.
Total CBD: 57.42%
CBG: 1.03%
THCA: 2.74%
CBCA: 2.44%
Total Cannabinoids: 71.76%
Total Terpenes: 12.83%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
